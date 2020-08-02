Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flight

 Splashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when theybecame the first people to launch into low-Earth orbit on a commercialspacecraft that was built by SpaceX. Their mission, named Demo-2, also markedthe first time Nasa launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

SpaceX astronauts cleared for return despite weather concerns

 Despite hostile weather conditions posed by Hurricane Isaias, NASA announced that the return of two SpaceX astronauts from the International Space Station is a..
CBS News

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 Morning Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 Morning Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published
TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 8 p.m. Update [Video]

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 8 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX guiding NASA astronauts to 1st splashdown in 45 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit headed toward...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesDeutsche Welle



Tweets about this