Mary-Ann Russon The news I've been waiting for all night has finally broken - #Microsoft confirms it is continuing talks to buy… https://t.co/crE7MgdlS9 2 seconds ago
Kevin RT @CNBC: Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/mjkajDE1FD 15 seconds ago
Rosie Harman Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by September 15 via https://t.co/1rK0a389Lf… https://t.co/P36dKkIGDp 23 seconds ago
Jim Kirk RT @megancgraham: 🚨 Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/ed5vGEoNxI 29 seconds ago
Deepen Gandhi 🇺🇸 🌊 🖤 ✊🏾 Hahahaha screw you Trump! 😆
Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15
https://t.co/IObWrISm7L 45 seconds ago
Zach Morris-Dean Is this real life?
I can’t wait for “TikTok for Business” which will be included on Microsoft 365 A5 plans only. https://t.co/hShoo6y7ml 48 seconds ago
WakingUp 👊🧬💊 Wait... So TikTok is about to be bought out under the direction of Bill Gates. Think of how many kids are going to… https://t.co/6PgvlqrBtR 1 minute ago
Stephen Dowell RT @GeoffRBennett: NEWS: Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15
https://t.co/2x8V393VQQ 2 minutes ago
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok.
The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies.
According to Gizmodo,..