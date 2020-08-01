Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok
Microsoft Confirms Talks To Buy TikTok
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok's US operations: Report

Technology giant Microsoft is in advance talks to acquire TikTok's US operations, according to a...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe WrapTechCrunchUSATODAY.comKhaleej TimesCBC.caNewsmaxDeutsche Welle


Microsoft-TikTok deal stalls as Trump weighs in

Microsoft-TikTok deal stalls as Trump weighs in Microsoft has put talks to buy TikTok's US operation on hold following opposition to the deal from US...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Donald Trump says US 'may be banning' China-owned video app TikTok

Trump's comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China's...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



Tweets about this

concertina226

Mary-Ann Russon The news I've been waiting for all night has finally broken - #Microsoft confirms it is continuing talks to buy… https://t.co/crE7MgdlS9 2 seconds ago

jochanni

Kevin RT @CNBC: Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/mjkajDE1FD 15 seconds ago

Rozie_Harman

Rosie Harman Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by September 15 via https://t.co/1rK0a389Lf… https://t.co/P36dKkIGDp 23 seconds ago

kirkjim12

Jim Kirk RT @megancgraham: 🚨 Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/ed5vGEoNxI 29 seconds ago

deepen915

Deepen Gandhi 🇺🇸 🌊 🖤 ✊🏾 Hahahaha screw you Trump! 😆 Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/IObWrISm7L 45 seconds ago

zrdean

Zach Morris-Dean Is this real life? I can’t wait for “TikTok for Business” which will be included on Microsoft 365 A5 plans only. https://t.co/hShoo6y7ml 48 seconds ago

GeistReign

WakingUp 👊🧬💊 Wait... So TikTok is about to be bought out under the direction of Bill Gates. Think of how many kids are going to… https://t.co/6PgvlqrBtR 1 minute ago

spkodowell

Stephen Dowell RT @GeoffRBennett: NEWS: Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok in U.S., aims to finish deal by Sept. 15 https://t.co/2x8V393VQQ 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? [Video]

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published