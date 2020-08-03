Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy
Portia de Rossi has urged people to "stand by" her wife Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations surrounding her talk show.
Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace AllegationsHuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres.
In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With..
