Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres The 'Arrested Development' star posted an Instagram photo on Monday that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Portia de Rossi, via Instagram A hashtag de Rossi added, #bekindtooneanother, references a phrase associated with DeGeneres' brand.

The embattled talk show host is facing backlash over reports of a toxic working environment on her show.

Former employees claim they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation," and stories from Buzzfeed add there was "rampant sexual misconduct." DeGeneres has issued an apology and says she was unaware of any issues.

That claim is disputed by former producer Hedda Muskat, who says DeGeneres allowed verbal abuse against staffers.

Warner Bros.

Has confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.