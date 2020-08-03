Portia de Rossi Shows Support
for Wife Ellen DeGeneres The 'Arrested Development'
star posted an
Instagram photo on
Monday that read,
"I Stand By Ellen." Portia de Rossi, via Instagram A hashtag de Rossi added, #bekindtooneanother, references a phrase associated with DeGeneres' brand.
The embattled talk show host is facing backlash over
reports of a toxic working environment on her show.
Former employees claim they "faced racism, fear,
and intimidation," and stories from Buzzfeed
add there was "rampant sexual misconduct." DeGeneres has issued an
apology and says she was
unaware of any issues.
That claim is disputed by former producer Hedda Muskat,
who says DeGeneres allowed verbal abuse against staffers.
Warner Bros.
Has confirmed it is conducting an
internal investigation into the allegations.