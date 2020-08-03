Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres The 'Arrested Development' star posted an Instagram photo on Monday that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Portia de Rossi, via Instagram A hashtag de Rossi added, #bekindtooneanother, references a phrase associated with DeGeneres' brand.

The embattled talk show host is facing backlash over reports of a toxic working environment on her show.

Former employees claim they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation," and stories from Buzzfeed add there was "rampant sexual misconduct." DeGeneres has issued an apology and says she was unaware of any issues.

That claim is disputed by former producer Hedda Muskat, who says DeGeneres allowed verbal abuse against staffers.

Warner Bros.

Has confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Portia de Rossi is showing her support for wife Ellen DeGeneres. The actress took Instagram on...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •The WrapAceShowbizJust JaredContactMusicIndependent


Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Breaks Silence Amid Show Scandal

Portia de Rossi has broken her silence to speak up for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, who has come...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependentDaily CallerBelfast Telegraph


Portia de Rossi ridiculed after linking ‘bot attacks’ to Ellen DeGeneres controversy in confusing show of support

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi appears to have suggested that the recent controversy...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry has spoke out in defence of Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations that there was a "toxic work environment" backstage on her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out [Video]

Portia de Rossi standing by Ellen during TV show drama fall-out

Portia de Rossi has declared her support for her wife Ellen DeGeneres as she fights multiple accusations of mistreatment from current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy [Video]

Portia de Rossi breaks silence following Ellen's talk show controversy

Portia de Rossi has urged people to "stand by" her wife Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations surrounding her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published