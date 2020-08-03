Global  
 

San Mateo County Gym Moves Rowing Machines Outdoors to Stay Afloat
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:08s
For the Rowhouse Gym in Belmont the new normal means sweating it out in the great outdoors.

Kiet Do reports.

(8-3-20)

