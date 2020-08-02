Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

'Ramarchan puja' began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 04.

Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival.

One of the trustees of Ashok Singhal foundation, Mahesh Bhagchandka was present in the puja as Yajman.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is being conducted at the temporary seat of Ramlalla.

The pooja will be conducted in four phases." "In the third phase, Dashrath, father of Lord Ram with his wives will be worshipped and then all three brothers of Lord Ram - Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan with their wives.

Lord Hanuman will too be worshipped.

Whereas in the fourth phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped," Mahesh added.

While speaking to ANI, a priest Satyanarayan Das said, "There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja.

In 1st phase gods other than Lord Ram will be worshipped." "In 2nd phase, Ayodhya will be worshipped along with Lord Ram's generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev," he added.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05.

Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Emotional moment for entire country, every heart is illuminated: PM Modi in Ayodhya

 After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 'bhoomi pujan' event as an "emotional..
IndiaTimes

Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya

 Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a..
IndiaTimes
Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya [Video]

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes

 Shortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

PM's wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Adityanath

 CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said PM Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream. The..
IndiaTimes
Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Hanuman Hanuman divine vanara companion and devotee of the Hindu god Rama

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi offered prayers at 10th century Hanumangarhi Temple before going for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. He also performed 'aarti' of Lord Hanuman. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during his temple visit. PM Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver 'mukut' crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. It was presented to him by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi Temple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
'Nishan Puja' concludes at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

'Nishan Puja' concludes at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

'Nishan Puja' was concluded at Hanumangarhi Temple in UP's Ayodhya on August 04. It was conducted to please the deity before the formal commencement of the construction of Ram Temple. The tradition of conducting 'Nishan Puja' at the Hanumangarhi temple is nearly 1700 years old. Lord Hanuman is considered as an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and that's why there is a tradition of pleasing Lord Hanuman and taking his blessings before beginning any auspicious project. The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit [Video]

Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:51Published

Dasharatha Dasharatha Maharaja of Kosala


Ashok Singhal Ashok Singhal Hindu activist


Shatrughna Shatrughna Rama's brother


Sugriva Sugriva younger brother of Vali


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Ramarchan puja' begins at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

Ramarchan puja begins at Ram Janambhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya, reviews 'Bhoomi Pujan' preparations ahead of Ram Mandir event

The rituals preceding the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram temple began here on Monday with an elaborate...
DNA - Published

Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya begins ritual with 'Gauri Ganesh puja'

The three-day rituals that will culminate with the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple began with 'Gauri...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

Ganesh63516637

Ganesh RT @ANINewsUP: Ayodhya: 'Ramarchan Puja' - a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundatio… 2 hours ago

imSubhransu

Subhransu Nayak "Ramarchan Puja" - a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, Ayodhaya ahead… https://t.co/xb278mXmXR 3 hours ago

alok06226

Kumar Alok RT @TOILucknow: #Ayodhya : 'Ramarchan Puja' begins at Ram Janambhoomi site ahead foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple on August 5 https… 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published