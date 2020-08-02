'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

|
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Emotional moment for entire country, every heart is illuminated: PM Modi in AyodhyaAfter laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 'bhoomi pujan' event as an "emotional..
IndiaTimes
Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in AyodhyaSpeaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a..
IndiaTimes
Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55Published
PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotesShortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
PM's wisdom paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: AdityanathCM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said PM Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream. The..
IndiaTimes
Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
Hanuman divine vanara companion and devotee of the Hindu god Rama
PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
'Nishan Puja' concludes at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:51Published
Dasharatha Maharaja of Kosala
Ashok Singhal Hindu activist
Shatrughna Rama's brother
Sugriva younger brother of Vali
