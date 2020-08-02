'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

'Ramarchan puja' began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 04.

Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of Lord Ram's arrival.

One of the trustees of Ashok Singhal foundation, Mahesh Bhagchandka was present in the puja as Yajman.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is being conducted at the temporary seat of Ramlalla.

The pooja will be conducted in four phases." "In the third phase, Dashrath, father of Lord Ram with his wives will be worshipped and then all three brothers of Lord Ram - Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan with their wives.

Lord Hanuman will too be worshipped.

Whereas in the fourth phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped," Mahesh added.

While speaking to ANI, a priest Satyanarayan Das said, "There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja.

In 1st phase gods other than Lord Ram will be worshipped." "In 2nd phase, Ayodhya will be worshipped along with Lord Ram's generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev," he added.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05.

Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.