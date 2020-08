Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In The Carolinas

Hurricane Isaias roared into North Carolina Monday night.

The powerful storm brought coastal and inland flooding to the state.

According to CNN, the storm that is expected to continue its path up the east coast.

Isaias is packing wind speeds maxing out at 85 mph and has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

Storm surge in some parts of the warning area is expected to reach up to 5 feet.