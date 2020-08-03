Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report

A sand art of Ram Temple was crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony in Ayodhya, today. Replica of temple was made to mark the auspicious day. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries are also likely to participate in the grand ceremony.
Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 05.
Days ahead of the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Zafaryab Jilani speaks on the status of the construction of a mosque on an alternate piece of land, as awarded by the Supreme Court in its landmark November 2019 judgment. Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid cannot be gifted by any party. He added that if the government had to give a piece of land, then it should have been in main Ayodhya city, instead of a spot 22 km away, which is technically part of the district which was renamed from Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that the Babri side's legal options had been exhausted. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple, marking the beginning of construction at the erstwhile disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and..
Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..