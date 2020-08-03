Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:09s - Published
Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report

Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report

The millenials in Faizabad believes that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will benefit the town as well as boost the economy of the town.

Students and locals believe that the temple will bring prosperity in Ayodhya and the small businesses in the temple town will get a boost.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple held on August 5 in Ayodhya.

The ceremony will be attended by PM Modi who will lay the foundation stone for the temple.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

People of Indian heritage raise saffron flags, celebrate Ayodhya's 'bhoomi pujan' in Washington

 Celebrating the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, people of Indian heritage from in and around Washington DC..
IndiaTimes
Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

A sand art of Ram Temple was crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony in Ayodhya, today. Replica of temple was made to mark the auspicious day. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries are also likely to participate in the grand ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Beirut

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers..
IndiaTimes

Faizabad Faizabad City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony [Video]

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony

Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment [Video]

Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment

Days ahead of the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Zafaryab Jilani speaks on the status of the construction of a mosque on an alternate piece of land, as awarded by the Supreme Court in its landmark November 2019 judgment. Jilani, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid cannot be gifted by any party. He added that if the government had to give a piece of land, then it should have been in main Ayodhya city, instead of a spot 22 km away, which is technically part of the district which was renamed from Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government. He said that the Babri side's legal options had been exhausted. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple, marking the beginning of construction at the erstwhile disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:52Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ayodhya awaits Modi’s launch of Ram temple construction

Supreme Court had last November permitted the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


MP: 82-year-old on fruit diet since 1992 waits for Ayodhya temple

An 82-year old former Sanskrit teacher from Jabalpur has consumed only milk and fruits since 1992,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram temple: Party MP Anil Desai

Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple as announced by Uddhav...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lord Ram belongs to all, moment of 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be joyous for me: Uma Bharti [Video]

Lord Ram belongs to all, moment of 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be joyous for me: Uma Bharti

While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Earthen lamps were being made and sold in Assam's Dibrugarh in view of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. Locals bought 'diyas' from market which they will light up to celebrate the day. "We have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette [Video]

Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette

Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published