Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run".

This comes only days after Mr Trumpthreatened to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law.

Mr Trump compares thesystem in Nevada to that in Florida, a critical swing state which he claims ismuch better prepared for mail-in voting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

ShowBiz Minute: Young, Jay-Z, Mulan

 Neil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes; Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn's LIU to launch new school; Disney to release 'Mulan' on..
USATODAY.com
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary [Video]

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Tennessee Republicans, Once Moderate and Genteel, Turn Toxic in the Trump Era

 In the Senate primary race to replace Lamar Alexander, two candidates are fighting to see who can better emulate the president. It isn’t pretty.
NYTimes.com
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China [Video]

Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State [Video]

Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State

US President Donald Trump has recently begun laying the groundwork for casting doubt on election results. The doubt, he has argued, would be legitimate if counting mail-in ballots delays the declaration of a winner. But according to CNN, Trump on Tuesday made an apparent about-face on the issue--at least with respect to Florida. He claimed Florida's election system is 'safe and secure' and encouraged Floridians to vote by mail.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Trump backs mail in voting in Florida battleground

 In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the..
USATODAY.com
She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead [Video]

She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead

Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line early Saturday evening. Joshua had only started working at the Burger King just three days before. After issuing the woman a $40 refund, he asked her to leave. She returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19

At least five people who attended a three-day conference for Florida sheriffs last week have now tested positive for coronavirus, the I-Team has uncovered.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:30Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump slams Nevada lawmakers over mail-in voting

 President Donald Trump says his administration plans to sue Nevada after the state's lawmakers passed a bill to mail active voters ballots ahead of the November..
USATODAY.com

Trump threatens legal action after Nevada passes bill to expand mail-in voting

 Trump said he would challenge a Nevada bill that would automatically send mail-in ballots to voters ahead of November's election.
USATODAY.com

Nevada passes bill to mail all voters ballots amid pandemic

 The bill now heads to Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, who is expected to sign it.
CBS News

Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of US

 Forecasters say temperatures could rise to 50C on Saturday in parts of Utah, Nevada and California.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump backtracks on his condemnation of mail-in voting, says Florida is an exception

Trump, who has attacked mail-in voting, singled out Florida as an exception, saying his supporters...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Trump sows confusion with tweet urging 'vote by mail' in Florida

After weeks of railing against what he claimed were the potential risks of voting by mail, President...
Japan Today - Published

Trump encourages mail voting in key state of Florida

Donald Trump has changed course by encouraging voters in Florida to vote by mail after months of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Tweets about this

Pepperpear

Jocanda Deliberate bait & switch. Flip-flopping to create chaos. Trump encourages mail voting in Florida, but sues in Nev… https://t.co/1HQ7PNs11e 4 seconds ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: The president's encouragement follows a surge in Democratic requests to vote for mail in Florida. https://t.co/al3w9OeyXU 10 seconds ago

ELFLACOALVAREZ

CC-El Flaco Alvarez 🇭🇳🇺🇸🌊🗽 RT @BostonJudy3: Trump supports Mail In voting where he thinks he has a shot at winning. Florida, though, upset with Covid mismanagement an… 2 minutes ago

AntiHoaxer

AntiHoaxer Can you imagine the hearing in Nevada? State of Nevada: “But your honor, Florida...” Judge: “Dismissed, next!” https://t.co/DF91MmJrB9 2 minutes ago

RichmondRnews

Richmond Register In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to v… https://t.co/3OvVqnY1bK 3 minutes ago

jkretsch195

Jenny Kretzschmar Trump backs mail voting in Florida – but sues in Nevada https://t.co/3yb5EydHpy 3 minutes ago

BobbyStricoff

Robert Stricoff RT @CuomoPrimeTime: After repeatedly seeking to discredit mail-in voting, President Trump says Florida’s election system is “safe and secur… 6 minutes ago

thatstevecena

Stephen Cena https://t.co/Sqe1Q4ijak @realDonaldTrump @potus Thank you. You finally admitted that it never was about fraud. It w… https://t.co/NjOzKTHLpp 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting? [Video]

Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting?

The number of Minnesotans requesting mail-in ballots this year has reached numbers never seen before, reports Jeff Wagner (2:52).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:52Published
Eric Trump says Florida polls don't worry him [Video]

Eric Trump says Florida polls don't worry him

The political season is heating up in Florida. That means the political surrogates are coming out on the virtual campaign circuit.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:03Published
President Trump Touts Florida's Mail-In System [Video]

President Trump Touts Florida's Mail-In System

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with local election officials about the surge of mail-in votes they expect.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:59Published