Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run".

This comes only days after Mr Trumpthreatened to sue Nevada over a new vote-by-mail law.

Mr Trump compares thesystem in Nevada to that in Florida, a critical swing state which he claims ismuch better prepared for mail-in voting.