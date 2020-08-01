Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
ShowBiz Minute: Young, Jay-Z, MulanNeil Young sues Trump campaign, deriding use of famous tunes; Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn's LIU to launch new school; Disney to release 'Mulan' on..
USATODAY.com
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
Tennessee Republicans, Once Moderate and Genteel, Turn Toxic in the Trump EraIn the Senate primary race to replace Lamar Alexander, two candidates are fighting to see who can better emulate the president. It isn’t pretty.
NYTimes.com
Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Trump backs mail in voting in Florida battlegroundIn an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the..
USATODAY.com
She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:30Published
Nevada State in the United States
Trump slams Nevada lawmakers over mail-in votingPresident Donald Trump says his administration plans to sue Nevada after the state's lawmakers passed a bill to mail active voters ballots ahead of the November..
USATODAY.com
Trump threatens legal action after Nevada passes bill to expand mail-in votingTrump said he would challenge a Nevada bill that would automatically send mail-in ballots to voters ahead of November's election.
USATODAY.com
Nevada passes bill to mail all voters ballots amid pandemicThe bill now heads to Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, who is expected to sign it.
CBS News
Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of USForecasters say temperatures could rise to 50C on Saturday in parts of Utah, Nevada and California.
BBC News
