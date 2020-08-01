Global  
 

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police.

The center however granted a CBI probe in the case on the request of the Bihar Govt.

On the other hand, actor Salman Khan is ready for four back to back releases with his film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up to release on the Republic Day weekend.

Check out the biggest headlines of the day on Daily Punch.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: He was planning ahead

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is taking a different turn as the days pass. After *ED*'s probe,...
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra home minister condemns demand for case to be handed over to CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's...
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM recommends CBI inquiry

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday morning said Bihar government is recommending a CBI inquiry in...
'We also want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Sanjay Raut [Video]

'We also want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Sanjay Raut

Under fire for his comments questioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with his father, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now said that he too wants justice for Sushant's family. The..

'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice': Sanjay Raut [Video]

'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Singh said, "We should maintain our trust with the Mumbai Police. You can approach the CBI if you feel that justice is not being served. Sushant Singh Rajput was our son and..

Sushant fans troll Deepika Padukone for her 'depression' tweets after his death [Video]

Sushant fans troll Deepika Padukone for her 'depression' tweets after his death

Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social..

