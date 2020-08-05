Global  
 

Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Bars, restaurants and cafes are being shut in Aberdeen under the reimposition of coronavirus lockdown measure

Aberdeen lockdown to be enforced with extra police on streets

Extra police officers will be on the streets in Aberdeen to ensure residents comply with the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordExpress and Star


Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordWales Online


Aberdeen ordered back into lockdown after cluster of cases There have been 54 cases in Aberdeen in what has been described as a 'significant outbreak'
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he hasonly a month to fix the test and trace programme to prevent a resurgence inoutbreaks. “We were promised a world-beating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
A photographer fulfilled his nine-year long dream after capturing the elusive Shetland Orca's on camera. Norman Watson, 48, had been visiting his son in Shetland after six-months of social..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published