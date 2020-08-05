Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen
Bars, restaurants and cafes are being shut in Aberdeen under the reimposition of coronavirus lockdown measure
Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priorityLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he hasonly a month to fix the test and trace programme to prevent a resurgence inoutbreaks. “We were promised a world-beating..
Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen as coronavirus cluster growsBars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdownrestrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now..
Photographer fulfils his dream by capturing elusive Shetland Orca’sA photographer fulfilled his nine-year long dream after capturing the elusive Shetland Orca's on camera. Norman Watson, 48, had been visiting his son in Shetland after six-months of social..