'Aberdeen has returned to March'
Aberdeen is looking like life at the start of the pandemic after the city was ordered to lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Aberdeen sees a spike of coronavirus casesThe metropolitan area of Aberdeen has been locked down after it was hit by a spike of fifty four coronavirus cases.
