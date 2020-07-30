Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's campaign account banned from TwitterTwitter momentarily banned US President Donald Trump's campaign account from tweeting until an interview during which he claimed children are "virtually immune"..
New Zealand Herald
LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewershipLeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com
Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attackWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook removes video of Trump over false COVID-19 claimsA recent study from South Korea showed children ages 10-19 can spread the coronavirus at least as well as adults can.
CBS News
Facebook Removes Trump Campaign’s Misleading Coronavirus VideoIt was the first time Facebook took down a post by Mr. Trump’s campaign for spreading virus misinformation, but it did not signal a change to the company’s..
NYTimes.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Facebook removes Trump post claiming children are 'almost immune'Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.
New Zealand Herald
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformationPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge
Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Facebook has removed a post posted by President Donald Trump’s account for violations of its misinformation..
The Verge
Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post of Fox interview about kids being 'almost immune'Facebook took down post from President Trump's personal page of a Fox News interview in which he said that children are "almost immune" from COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
