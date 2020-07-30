Global  
 

Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

President Donald Trump has defended his claim that children are 'virtuallyimmune' to coronavirus.

Facebook has deleted a post by US President DonaldTrump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreadingmisinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link toa Fox News video in which Mr Trump says children are "virtually immune" to thevirus.

Facebook said the "video includes false claims that a group of peopleis immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmfulCovid misinformation".

