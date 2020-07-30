Trump defends claim children 'virtually immune' to coronavirus

President Donald Trump has defended his claim that children are 'virtuallyimmune' to coronavirus.

Facebook has deleted a post by US President DonaldTrump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreadingmisinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link toa Fox News video in which Mr Trump says children are "virtually immune" to thevirus.

Facebook said the "video includes false claims that a group of peopleis immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmfulCovid misinformation".