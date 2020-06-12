Global  
 

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

