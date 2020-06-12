Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead in the polls to five points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Experts held 'war games' on the Trump vs. Biden election. Their finding? Brace for a messA team of experts who gamed out the Nov. 3 presidential election found an "alarming" risk of a contested outcome and even a constitutional crisis.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gapWASHINGTON: President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe..
WorldNews
Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 millionThe Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Money for the Postal Service? The Check’s in the MailCongress still can’t agree, and Democrats plan a virtual convention: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump's White House convention speech idea condemnedDemocrats and Republicans say Mr Trump should not be politicising the seat of presidential power.
BBC News
Congress’s Ideological Divide Has Stymied Aid for Pandemic-Stricken SchoolsRepublicans and Democrats agree that schools need billions of dollars to reopen, but policy fights have the parties at loggerheads, with educators growing..
NYTimes.com
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Delaware State in the United States
The Ice Cream Flavors Each U.S. State Craves Right Now
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
US welcomes nation's tallest statue of Hindu deity Hanuman in Delaware
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38Published
Biden Supporter Says Biden Should Stay In The Basement
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States
Biden won't be traveling to Milwaukee for convention"I think it's the right thing to do," Biden said Wednesday. "I've wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis."
CBS News
Biden won't travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nominationFormer Vice President Joe Biden will not be attending the party convention to accept the Democratic nomination this year, and instead will do it remotely. Ed..
CBS News
Race to the White House: Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nominationJoe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday,..
New Zealand Herald
Milwaukee mayor: Biden won't accept nomination hereMilwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to the Wisconsin city to accept his party's White..
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
Worker's death highlights debate over liability shieldMike Jackson was working a mandatory overtime shift at a Wisconsin engine plant in May when a co-worker saw him slumped over at his station.
CBS News
After Plummeting, the Virus Soars Back in the MidwestStates like Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin are riding a frustrating seesaw during the pandemic, with new coronavirus cases rising again after apparent..
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources