Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note

Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note

Caroline Flack's suicide note contained a message for her boyfriend Lewis Burton, which stated "I hope me and Lewis can one day find harmony."

