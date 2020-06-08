Caroline Flack left message for Lewis Burton in suicide note
Caroline Flack's suicide note contained a message for her boyfriend Lewis Burton, which stated "I hope me and Lewis can one day find harmony."
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authoritiesTelevision presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest..
Caroline Flack's mother criticises Ed Beltrami over 'deeply regrettable' prosecution commentsCaroline Flack's mother criticises Ed Beltrami over 'deeply regrettable' prosecution comments The 'Love Island' presenter tragically took her own life in February 2020 after being informed that the..