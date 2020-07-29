Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others

After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.
In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay Mallya death case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal actions against Mumbai police if IPS officer Vinay Tiwari isn’t released. Tiwari, who led the police team from Patna, was put under hoe quarantine by BMC officials. A team from Bihar had arrived to investigate the death of Sushant after the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of taking control of the actor’s finances, among other charges. The CBI team is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police. Watch the video for latest updates on Sushant Singh’s death probe.
Four officers of Bihar Police team including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, returned to Patna on August 06. CM Nitish Kumar on August 04 recommended Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to be quarantined in Mumbai.
Bollywood And TV Actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide in his Mumbai apartment, police suspect he died 2 days before his body was discovered. Sooraj Pancholi opens up about ruthless trolling and how people are linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He further said people are trying to destroy him and driving him to commit suicide. Check out Daily Punch to know what all went down in the entertainment world today!
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. The center however granted a CBI probe in the case on the request of the Bihar Govt. On the other hand, actor Salman Khan is ready for four back to back releases with his film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up to release on the Republic Day weekend. Check out the biggest headlines of the day on Daily Punch.
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the quarantine order against IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Nitish said the order was “not right” and Bihar DGP is talking to authorities in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar said. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.
In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
