Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.

