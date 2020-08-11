Global  
 

Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate

Biden Announces Senator Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate

Biden announced Harris as his running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election via text message and email to his supporters.

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator from California

John Legend and Taylor Swift cheer as Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

 Famous faces from the worlds of film, TV and music have celebrated Joe Biden’s decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Taylor..
WorldNews

Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris: Here's where they might clash

 Past clashes over LGBTQ rights and women's issues will likely flare up again between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews

From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first..
DNA

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

What the Harris Pick Means

 Can a cautious V.P. choice jolt a campaign? Biden’s going to see. This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden opens up 11-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Reactions to Harris Pick: Praise and an Advertising Slam

Here are some of the early reactions to onetime Vice President Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris...
Newsmax - Published

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Joe Biden has made history by picking Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first...
SBS - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust JaredEurasia ReviewCBS NewsNPRMediaite


Wisconsin holds primary Tuesday as Joe Biden chooses running mate

Voters in Wisconsin headed to the polls today in the state's primary election. This comes as...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Eye On The Day 8/12 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/12

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden selects Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall football games, and the last remaining..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Joe Biden, Running Mate Kamala Harris To Make First Joint Appearance In Wilmington [Video]

Joe Biden, Running Mate Kamala Harris To Make First Joint Appearance In Wilmington

Jan Carabeo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:16Published
Kamala Harris: Joe Biden's Indian-African-American running mate | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris: Joe Biden's Indian-African-American running mate | Oneindia News

The presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked the bi-racial Kamala Harris as his running mate. This elevates Harris as the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to run..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published