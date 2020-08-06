Global  
 

NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships, according to reports at CNN.

This is a decision that could potentially push fall sports to the spring.

"We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said.

The NCAA's decision puts every fall sport, including FBS football, into a tailspin.

However, it doesn't mean that fall sports simply won't happen, Emmert said.

"If schools and conferences want to move forward, and try and have it and more than half of them want to do it... and that's surely the indication now... then let's do it." COVID cases continue to soar in the US and deaths aren't slowing whatsoever.

