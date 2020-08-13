Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire

Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire

By Thursday night, the Lake Fire was 5% contained, but evacuation orders remained in place due to wind forecasts and high heat expected Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California Lake Fire explodes to 10,000 acres with little containment, roughly 100 homes evacuated

A fast-moving California wildfire has spread to 10,000 acres with little-to-no containment. The...
CBS News - Published

Uncontrolled forest fire creeping even closer to Red Lake, Ont., mayor says

Almost all of Red Lake, Ont.'s 4,000 residents have left their homes as an uncontrolled forest fire...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

sweet_emmee

sweet_emmee/Emily♿️♻️ Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire https://t.co/LM3W1JGCoj via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

kumarAbhishek77

Kumar Abhishek RT @Ishadewan51: 25 kms from seat of power. Thousands of under construction flats on a busy Highway. Home buyers still waiting for homes a… 17 minutes ago

calisurf

Andy Wasklewicz RT @CBSLA: #LakeFire UPDATE: As of 8 p.m., the Lake Fire is 5% contained. Thousands of homes are still under evacuation. Get the latest inf… 2 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles #LakeFire UPDATE: As of 8 p.m., the Lake Fire is 5% contained. Thousands of homes are still under evacuation. Get t… https://t.co/1NvbqFLtCL 2 hours ago

STFXU

Clarabella @MistiArnett @FLOTUS @RepWalorski Under Trump, children are still caged after YEARS, their traumatized parents stil… https://t.co/xrNUtBmbWl 9 hours ago

Melissa60098275

TexasMelissa 2/. Yet thousands dead, more still dying and no vaccine in sight. People have lost their homes, families are starvi… https://t.co/0PA8ZuorWU 16 hours ago

usembbudapest

US Embassy Budapest RT @EURPressOffice: It has been 12 years since Russia invaded Georgia, killing hundreds and driving tens of thousands from their homes. Rus… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County Grows To 1,500+ Acres [Video]

Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County Grows To 1,500+ Acres

The fire is burning near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:05Published
Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From Lake Fire [Video]

Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From Lake Fire

Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published
'Lake Fire' near Lake Hughes burns 10,500 acres [Video]

'Lake Fire' near Lake Hughes burns 10,500 acres

The Lake Fire just north of Castaic has now burned 10,500 acres and destroying three structures. Containment remains at zero percent.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:38Published