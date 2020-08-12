Teachers and students protest in London against downgraded A-Level results

Teachers and students protested outside Downing Street, London against the controversial A-Level results given to students.

An algorithm was formed to calculate students' grades as schools closed across the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In England, 36 per cent of grades were lower than the ones teachers had predicted for exams cancelled by coronavirus.

The protesters then marched the short distance to the Department for Education on Great Smith street where they demanded Education Secretary Gavin Williamson resign.

This footage was filmed on August 14.