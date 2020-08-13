Global  
 

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results.

A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher.

Report by Blairm.

A-levels and GCSEs: U-turn as teacher estimates to be used for exam results

 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologises to students and parents for the "distress" caused.
BBC News

A level and GCSE students could see results U-turn as Boris Johnson breaks off holiday to intervene

 The controversial algorithm that has led to misery for thousands of A-level pupils could be ditched, No 10 has hinted. Boris Johnson has broken off from his..
Independent

A-levels: Pressure grows on Gavin Williamson to U-turn on grading system, as government urged to consider GCSE results delay

 Row over A-Levels could escalate further on Thursday as millions of teenagers receive their GCSE grades
Independent
Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading [Video]

Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading

More than 250 A-level students have gathered in Westminster for a protestagainst the recent downgrading of thousands of results. Many are holding signsreading “trust our teachers” as the students gather in Parliament Square,chanting “f*** Gavin Williamson” and “f*** Eton”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades [Video]

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

A-level and GCSE results to be based on teachers' predictions after exams chaos in latest government U-turn

 A-level and GCSE students in England will receive grades decided by their teachers following a dramatic u-turn just days after Boris Johnson insisted this year's..
Independent

A-levels and GCSEs u-turn in Wales as results to be based on teacher predictions

 Students in Wales will get A-level and GCSE grades chosen by their teachers after the devolved government U-turned over a controversial algorithm.
Independent
A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students [Video]

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Liverpool's Cavern Club could face closure due to Covid-19 [Video]

Liverpool's Cavern Club could face closure due to Covid-19

Liverpool's famous Cavern Club, which helped launch The Beatles, is under threat of becoming another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic - as it faces closing its doors for last time unless it gets more financial support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally [Video]

Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

A journalist covering clashes between Proud Boys and counter-protesters was arrested in western Michigan on August 15. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Congress steps up attack on Facebook; accuses it of 'inaction' on hate content

 Facebook's "inaction" against hate content "destabilises” democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social..
IndiaTimes

