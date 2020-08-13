Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

More than 250 A-level students have gathered in Westminster for a protestagainst the recent downgrading of thousands of results. Many are holding signsreading “trust our teachers” as the students gather in Parliament Square,chanting “f*** Gavin Williamson” and “f*** Eton”.
The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.
About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.
*Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street..
Ucas Senior customer experience manager Courteney Sheppard explains that UCASare well prepared to deal with an influx of queries after many students wereleft disappointed by their A-Level results. The..
