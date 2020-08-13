Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results.

A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher.

Report by Blairm.

