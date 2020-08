The Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs grew to 14,663 acres as of Friday morning with no containment โ€“ doubling in size after a day of โ€œrapid and erratic growthโ€ on Thursday.

Denver7 News At 1 p.m., Glenwood Springs suspended all non-emergency flights at the Glenwood Springs Airport until further noticโ€ฆ https://t.co/qQstWH2SfB 5 hours ago

Denver7 News #GrizzlyCreekFire officials are hosting an update on FB Live. Watch at their page (https://t.co/d7KnlnIXBf) or hereโ€ฆ https://t.co/MP5kFlyN0O 3 hours ago

๐“๐€๐‹๐Š๐“๐€๐“๐ˆ๐•๐„ RT @DenverChannel : At 1 p.m., Glenwood Springs suspended all non-emergency flights at the Glenwood Springs Airport until further notice soโ€ฆ 5 minutes ago