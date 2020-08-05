Global  
 

Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter

Dolly Parton Makes Statement On Black Lives Matter

Country singer Dolly Parton is making it clear that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2018, she changed the name of the Dixie Stampede to just Stampede.

This was after she became aware that the term "Dixie" is associated with the Confederacy.

"When they said 'Dixie' was an offensive word, I thought, 'Well, I don't want to offend anybody." Other country bands such as Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks also changed their names.

