CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

Watch: CM Gehlot & Pilot meet; BJP to move no-confidence motion on Friday



Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence for the Congress Legislature Party meet. This was the first time the two leaders came face to face after a month-long freeze in ties following Pilot's rebellion against the state government. Several other Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlot's residence to attend the meeting which has been scheduled a day ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, needs to be forgiven and forgotten. Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state Congress chief after he led a rebellion against the Gehlot led government. The reconciliation came after Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi earlier in the week. Meanwhile, BJP also held a legislature party meeting which was also attended by former CM Vasundhara Raje. BJP will be moving a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot led government in the Assembly on Friday. Watch the full video for all the details.

