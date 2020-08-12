Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot hoisted national flag.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day at his residence.

This year, the celebrations have been kept minimal in view of coronavirus spread.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap by Sep 01 [Video]

CM Shivraj to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap by Sep 01

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that he is going to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap till September 01. "We cannot sit back on the pretext of slowed down economic activities. I hope the cabinet ministers will make suggestions till 25 August and we will finalise the plan till September 01," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is to remember that centre hasn't paid the state governments their share of the GST (Goods and Service Tax) revenues. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that states have to work other option and need generate revenues from that.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
CM Chouhan offers prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhopal [Video]

CM Chouhan offers prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhopal on occasion of 'Janmashtami'. It was Shivraj Singh's first public outing post he tested negative of coronavirus. On July 25, MP CM was tested COVID-19 positive while he got recovered on Aug 11.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

‘Warrior’ Pilot by his side, Gehlot wins trust vote

 The more-than-a-month-long suspense on the stability of Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, following a rebellion within the state Congress, ended with the..
IndiaTimes
‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly [Video]

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:01Published

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

PM Modi says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global..
IndiaTimes

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

 For how long India will keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi said in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th..
IndiaTimes

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

 The troops celebrated the Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh at an altitude of 16,000 feet.
DNA

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India


Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

Watch: CM Gehlot & Pilot meet; BJP to move no-confidence motion on Friday [Video]

Watch: CM Gehlot & Pilot meet; BJP to move no-confidence motion on Friday

Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence for the Congress Legislature Party meet. This was the first time the two leaders came face to face after a month-long freeze in ties following Pilot's rebellion against the state government. Several other Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlot's residence to attend the meeting which has been scheduled a day ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, needs to be forgiven and forgotten. Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state Congress chief after he led a rebellion against the Gehlot led government. The reconciliation came after Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi earlier in the week. Meanwhile, BJP also held a legislature party meeting which was also attended by former CM Vasundhara Raje. BJP will be moving a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot led government in the Assembly on Friday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published
'You aren't maharaja of Patiala': Cong MP reminds Punjab CM after sending letter to DGP over security issue [Video]

'You aren't maharaja of Patiala': Cong MP reminds Punjab CM after sending letter to DGP over security issue

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly [Video]

'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsprasanthbabu

rs.prasanthbabu RT @RishabhKSharma: After reading 36 days of @kamleshsutar and Vo 17 Din of @brajeshabpnews , I can say Mr Ashok Gehlot is a very wise pol… 6 days ago

RishabhKSharma

Rishabh Kumar Sharma After reading 36 days of @kamleshsutar and Vo 17 Din of @brajeshabpnews , I can say Mr Ashok Gehlot is a very wise… https://t.co/hotTTMF1FN 6 days ago

shishirsingh_17

Shishir Singh @AjayPra51001156 @RupeshPateriya2 1 st of all OBC prime minister ; SC -president ;Obc - Shivraj Singh Chouhan ,Obc… https://t.co/IYdg41xV2y 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh [Video]

ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day on banks of Pangong Tso at 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso, Ladakh at 14,000 feet. The country is celebrating 74th Independence Day today.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour. He will shortly address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence [Video]

74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on 74th Independence Day. Defence Minister will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. "We should aim for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published