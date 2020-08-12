CM Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoist national flag on 74th Independence Day

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that he is going to finalise 'Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh' roadmap till September 01. "We cannot sit back on the pretext of slowed down economic activities. I hope the cabinet ministers will make suggestions till 25 August and we will finalise the plan till September 01," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is to remember that centre hasn't paid the state governments their share of the GST (Goods and Service Tax) revenues. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that states have to work other option and need generate revenues from that.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhopal on occasion of 'Janmashtami'. It was Shivraj Singh's first public outing post he tested negative of coronavirus. On July 25, MP CM was tested COVID-19 positive while he got recovered on Aug 11.
The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence for the Congress Legislature Party meet. This was the first time the two leaders came face to face after a month-long freeze in ties following Pilot's rebellion against the state government. Several other Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlot's residence to attend the meeting which has been scheduled a day ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, needs to be forgiven and forgotten. Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the state Congress chief after he led a rebellion against the Gehlot led government. The reconciliation came after Pilot met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi earlier in the week. Meanwhile, BJP also held a legislature party meeting which was also attended by former CM Vasundhara Raje. BJP will be moving a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot led government in the Assembly on Friday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."