UP minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away

People on August 2 paid their last respect to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun at Bhairav Ghat crematory. Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the UP Minister through his twitter handle. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Lucknow Zonal Unit recovered 10 kg opium from a car professionally hidden in cavities of all 4 door panels in UP's Hardoi. The car was coming from Jharkhand. The operation took place on August 08. An another intensive enforcement efforts carried out by NCB on Jharkhand based opium module led to seizure of 16 kilogram of opium in Bihar on August 11, informed KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director (Operations) of Narcotics Control Bureau.
Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on August 16 informed that on Aug 15, 90,914 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state, which takes the total number of testing in UP to 37,86,633.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
Preparations are underway in Lucknow ahead of Independence Day, Vidhan Sabha has been decked up with tri-colour lights on August 13. Similar enthusiasm was not visible in the markets of the city. Shopkeepers and wholesalers of tri-colour flags and other decorative items of Independence Day were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, a local wholesaler said, "Sales are down this time in the absence of buyers as COVID-19 has restricted gatherings and public celebrations." Country will celebrate Independence Day on August 15.
From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.
The continuous downpour led to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram. The city received heavy rainfall since Aug 12 mid-night which affected the normal lives. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh will receive rain-shower today.
Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.
From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely to be tested for Covid infection again in the next couple of days. He is currently admitted in a private hospital, Medanta, in Haryana's Gurugram. He reportedly continues to be asymptomatic and is working from his hospital bed. Maharashtra saw another big jump in cases with over 12,200 new infections being reported. This took the state's total tally past the 5.15 lakh-mark. In Madhya Pradesh, minister Vishvas Sarang tested positive for Covid infection. The news came just days after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease. India has so far reported a total of 21.53 lakh Covid cases with over 43,300 deaths. A little over 6.28 lakh cases are active, while over 14.8 lakh patients have been discharged. In international news, Paris has tightened rules regarding wearing of face masks. The French capital has reportedly made masks mandatory in certain crowded areas for people aged 11 and above. In the neighbouring United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called reopening of schools in September the government's moral responsibility. Watch the full video for other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
