UP minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who was also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

He was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta hospital.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment.