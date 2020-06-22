Grizzly Creek Fire: 1 Week After Igniting, Nearly 650 Personnel Are Fighting The Wildfire

It's been a week since the Grizzly Creek Fire started in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon, and the fire remains one of the nation's top firefighting priorities.

A total of around 25,000 acres have burned and Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions in the canyon.

The wildfire still remains at 0% containment.