Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling
Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it.
Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly.
Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.
He has had morethan enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in overhis head."
