Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it.

Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly.

Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.

He has had morethan enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in overhis head."


First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some..
CBS News

Michelle Obama: It will get worse if Trump wins

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden, telling the virtual Democratic National Convention "if you think things possibly..
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama Calls Trump ‘Wrong President for Our Country,’ Urging Voters to Act

 Speaking in deeply personal terms, the former first lady says the country has been living with the failures of a president who is not up to the task.
NYTimes.com

Michelle Obama: "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it"

 Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a passionate plea to vote for Joe Biden. "If you think things cannot..
CBS News

'Rising stars' at DNC, voting rights anniversary, NBA championship: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

 Democratic "rising stars" will give keynote address at DNC, Trump to campaign in battleground states, Lakers begin quest for NBA championship and more news..
USATODAY.com

'America is not intimidated by you:' Dems push back at Trump over mail-voting, postal service at DNC

 Democrats gave a vigorous defense of mail-voting while also slamming President Donald Trump for not supporting additional funding for the United States Postal..
USATODAY.com
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in jeopardy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America [Video]

Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday made the case for electing former Vice President Joe Biden for those who are tired of political extremes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Michelle Obama tears into Trump's record at DNC: 'You cannot fake your way through this job'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency in a Democratic...
Independent - Published

Michelle Obama Gives Powerful DNC Speech, Slams Trump - Read Transcript & Watch Video

Michelle Obama gave the keynote speech during night one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention...
Just Jared - Published


DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On [Video]

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:41Published
Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden [Video]

Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden

Former first lady Michelle Obama on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday said, "If we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, we have got to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it' [Video]

Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it'

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the start of the DNC on Monday said President Donald Trump is "clearly in over his head" and not cut out for the job, urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published