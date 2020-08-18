Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'
US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
News24 • Just Jared • RTTNews
Fox & Friends hosts rattled off some complaints about former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC speech,...
Mediaite - Published
5 hours ago
The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources