Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out



On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders told Americans "to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy, and authoritarianism." Sanders repeatedly emphasized his belief that Trump had authoritarian instincts.

