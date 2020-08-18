Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Global  
 

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."


'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'

 Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get one

 Michelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

 President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug...
Michelle Obama's speech took down Trump, elevated the DNC's weird Zoom call energy

 The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama rebuked Trump in her speech: "It is what it is."
Michigan Governor Whitmer on her DNC speech, Democratic nominee Biden's chances in the Midwest

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..
Israel UAE deal: "Donald Trump wanted to see it happen before the elections" [Video]

Israel UAE deal: "Donald Trump wanted to see it happen before the elections"

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders told Americans "to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy, and authoritarianism." Sanders repeatedly emphasized his belief that Trump had authoritarian instincts.

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race [Video]

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the...
Fox & Friends Struggles to Trash Michelle Obama Speech After Griff Jenkins Calls It ‘Strong and Pointed Case’ Against Trump

Fox & Friends hosts rattled off some complaints about former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC speech,...
Michelle Obama's speech took down Trump, elevated the DNC's weird Zoom call energy

The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama...
President Trump responds to Michelle Obama speech [Video]

President Trump responds to Michelle Obama speech

President Trump responds to Michelle Obamas speech made during the first night of the DNC.

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Virtually [Video]

Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Virtually

The Democratic National Convention is entering its second of four days. The event kicked off in virtual form with former first lady Michelle Obama giving a scathing critique of the Trump presidency...

