Israel UAE deal: "Donald Trump wanted to see it happen before the elections"

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:33s - Published
Israel UAE deal: 'Donald Trump wanted to see it happen before the elections'
Mossad head meets UAE national security adviser in Abu Dhabi - WAM

 DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Yossi Cohen, met the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates during a..
WorldNews

Oman, Israel discuss 'recent developments' after UAE deal

 Oman's foreign minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Monday, Muscat said, the first contact since Israel normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews

With UAE deal, Israel opens tentative new chapter with Gulf Arabs

 The UAE's decision to normalise relations with Israel is a gamble for the Gulf state, writes Frank Gardner.
BBC News
India thankful to UAE for enormous care of its diaspora amid COVID-19: S Jaishankar [Video]

India thankful to UAE for enormous care of its diaspora amid COVID-19: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on August 17 attended 13th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi via video conferencing. He said, "I express my thanks on behalf of the government and the country for the enormous care that UAE (United Arab Emirates) has taken of Indian nationals during the COVID-19 pandemic." "I thank you for understanding you've shown in regard to developments in OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) that sometimes impinges on our interest and it's important that it should not become a platform that is negative vis-a-vis India," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports [Video]

Gaza's power station shuts down as Israel cuts off diesel imports

The Israeli restriction is one of many in response to incendiary balloon launches and rocket fire from the besieged strip.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published

Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

 The strikes came as visiting Egyptian security officials strove to defuse the latest uptick in violence, a Hamas source said. ......
WorldNews
Start-Up Launches First Ever At-Home Ultrasound For Expectant Mothers [Video]

Start-Up Launches First Ever At-Home Ultrasound For Expectant Mothers

Pregnant women can now perform at-home ultrasound scans with a smartphone device. Developed by start-up Israeli company PulseNmore, the handheld tool allows women to perform ultrasounds at home. The scans can then be sent to their doctor or specialist medical staff to receive feedback. The PulseNmore device docks with a smartphone and utilises advanced navigation and AI tools, as well as an app to guide users and display and share high quality images. Physicians or sonographers review the scans remotely off-line or in real-time using telemedicine platforms and can reassure parents that all is well, or instruct them on appropriate next steps, if necessary. The device provides quick and convenient peace of mind and can potentially reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump urges Goodyear boycott, claiming it banned MAGA hats

 The president's tweet cited a report that some employees of the tire maker were told to avoid political garb at work.
CBS News

LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change'

 LeBron James says he will officially join Team Biden -- and will actively campaign for the V.P. and Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential..
TMZ.com

Trump slams GOP senators for calling hearing with postmaster general

 Congressional hearings are scheduled with the postmaster general for Friday and Monday.
CBS News

Trump Cites the V.A. as a Central Achievement. But Troubles Simmer.

 The department’s long litany of problems has left some questioning why President Trump is trying to make his record there a centerpiece of his re-election..
NYTimes.com

Democrats and Republicans have come together to reform criminal justice. Will they change policing?

 President Trump was able to marshal support from both political parties to pass criminal justice reform in 2018, but he also unwound policies former President..
CBS News

Oman, Israel discuss 'recent developments' after UAE deal

Oman, Israel discuss 'recent developments' after UAE deal Oman's foreign minister spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Monday, Muscat said, the first contact...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

US President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel will establish diplomatic ties...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

News24.com | UPDATE | Israel agrees to 'stop further annexation' of Palestinian land in peace deal with UAE

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between...
News24 - Published


