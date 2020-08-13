Israel UAE deal: 'Donald Trump wanted to see it happen before the elections'

Start-Up Launches First Ever At-Home Ultrasound For Expectant Mothers



Pregnant women can now perform at-home ultrasound scans with a smartphone device. Developed by start-up Israeli company PulseNmore, the handheld tool allows women to perform ultrasounds at home. The scans can then be sent to their doctor or specialist medical staff to receive feedback. The PulseNmore device docks with a smartphone and utilises advanced navigation and AI tools, as well as an app to guide users and display and share high quality images. Physicians or sonographers review the scans remotely off-line or in real-time using telemedicine platforms and can reassure parents that all is well, or instruct them on appropriate next steps, if necessary. The device provides quick and convenient peace of mind and can potentially reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

