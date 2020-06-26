Democrats Flag In-Person Voting as a Health Risk as 2020 Election Looms

Democrats are expressing more of a safety concern with in-person voting during the pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources More Than Half of Americans Think Voting In-Person in 2020 is a Health Risk



Over half of Americans see going to the polls to vote this November will be a risk. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago Biden Says He Would Mandate Mask Wearing If He’s Elected President



Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is looking to make mask wearing required throughout the country if he’s elected president. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published on June 26, 2020