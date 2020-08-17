Las Vegas police investigate shooting

Las Vegas police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.

Officers received reports of the shooting shortly before 10 a.m.

When they arrived, police say officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

No word on his condition.

The department says officers have people detained related to the shooting but did not specify how many.

The investigation is ongoing.

