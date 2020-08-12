'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19.

SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour.

The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct.

SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI.

We hope that we should get justice very soon.

The family is very happy with the verdict."