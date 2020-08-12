Global  
 

'Victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Lawyer Vikas Singh after SC order CBI enquiry

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19.

SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour.

The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct.

SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI.

We hope that we should get justice very soon.

The family is very happy with the verdict."


SSR death case: We'll decide further course of action after getting SC's order copy, says Mumbai Police [Video]

Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh said, "Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy."

Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

Supreme Court has ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai. Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will decide the way forward after Supreme Court pronounce verdict on Rhea's plea. Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

'Entire country is awaiting SC's verdict': Bihar DGP on Rhea's plea to transfer SSR case to Mumbai [Video]

Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today. I have full faith that justice will be served." Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Sushant death case: SC allows CBI probe in; says FIR in Patna lawful l The key details [Video]

The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to take over the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput. The top asked the Mumbai police to share all collected with the probe agency. The apex court also said that the FIR registered in Patna was legal and added that any further cases registered in connection with the actor’s death will also be probed by the CBI. The deceased actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had approached the SC seeking transfer of all cases to Mumbai. She had also said that the Bihar police had no jurisdiction in the matter and alleged that she was being made ‘scapegoat of political ideologies’. The FIR in Bihar had been lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, financial fraud among others. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. A war of jurisdiction had broken out between the Mumbai and Bihar police over the case. Watch the full video for all the latest details on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

