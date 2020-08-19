Democratic National Convention: Highlights and What to Watch on Last Day

عيشه مدوره🐸❣️ RT @nytimes: 2 of our correspondents, @adamnagourney and @shanegoldmacher, break down some highlights from the second night of the Democrat… 8 seconds ago

wendy Highlights and analysis from Democratic National Convention Day 3 https://t.co/SwN90es3Zy 16 minutes ago

Supriya Blair RT @nytimes: Video: Kamala Harris made history in accepting her official nomination for the vice presidency: She became the first woman of… 17 minutes ago

Rubria Negrao Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 3 - The New York Times I cried like a baby watching ⁦… https://t.co/0YoBEdEAET 20 minutes ago

Danie says Wear A Mask! RT @adambonin: I'm sorry, but is the very last speaker tonight outside the Biden family *really* going to be Michael Bloomberg, who isn't q… 23 minutes ago

Karen M. Leonard RT @NewsHour: Joe Biden has positioned the 2020 election as a “battle for the soul of the nation” in order to “build back better.” The thi… 32 minutes ago

Sue Annis RT @Reuters: Highlights from the third night of the #DemConvention. More #DNC2020 coverage: https://t.co/8mtXh0fgZV https://t.co/KFUl6Wkvmj 38 minutes ago