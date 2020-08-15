Overtime, Aug. 22, Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Highlights include Soddy Daisy at Red Bank, Signal Mtn at East Hamilton, Sale Creek at East Ridge, Notre Dame at Central.

Overtime.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

We didn't think this day would come, but here we are.

Teams certainly put the off in off-season because of the pandemic.

We're talking no spring practice, no 7-on-7's, no scrimmages, and no jamborees.

But at least we're getting football when it counts.

That would be the regular season.

It kicked off last night, and we kick off our coverage with the annual grudge match between red bank and soddy daisy.

The lions whipped the trojans 38-7 in their opener last year.

Red bank carries another talented team into this season.

I mean, this red bank team is stacked.

Both leading rushers return for another year.

Including running back lumiere strickland.

Strickly business up the middle for the senior.

49-yard touchdown!

Red bank strikes early 7-0.

=== no problems for the new starting quarterback joseph blackmon either.

Look at this kid run.

Almost bests strickland.

He's just pushed out of bounds to give him a 40-yard run.

=== sets up this... the other returning play maker... reco trimble making the soddy defense tremble.

Casually gets in for the 8-yard score.

14-0 lions.

=== soddy daisy starts to turn things around in the second quarter.

Receiver lavelle coffey looses the ball.

Soddy hops on it.

=== quarterback isaac barnes throws the trojans into the endzone shortly after.

Reciever jordan conley on the other end.

14-6 red bank.

=== pretty much all the good from soddy tonight.

Another red bank rout, 41-12.

East hamilton and signal mountain have estabished a season-opening rivalry, and the hurricanes have enjoyed the braggin' rights for quite some time.

East ham has won the last five meetings, including a huge come-from-behind win a year ago.

The hurricanes fell behind 14-0 before scoring 59 unanswered points to get the victory.

Would the east hamilton offense soar over the eagles again tonight?

Look at that rainbow.

Signal mountain hopes it's not a hurricane warning..

=== signal mountain makes the first big play of the night.

Defensive back logan farr with a big hit, forcing a hurricane turnover.

=== qb duncan cannon moving the ball forward, but no luck for the eagle's first drive.

=== the hurricanes have better luck on the second drive.

Haynes eller throws one across the field to kaunyae burgans for a 19 yard pass.

=== eller looking to pass it off, can't find anyone.

He keeps the ball, and gains 10 yards.

=== two plays later, eller hands off to juandrick bullard, he finds the endzone.

Hurricanes up 7 to 0.

=== east hamilton wins 34 to 7.

East ridge was supposed to kick their season with a rare, tennessee-georgia cross-over game.

The pioneers were set to entertain ridgeland, but then covid hit.

As a result, the g-h-s-a decided to push the start of their season back two weeks, so the panthers clash with the pioneers was canceled.

East ridge had to scramble to find an opener, and they landed one with sale creek.

Pioneers sure did land one.

40-0 at halftime over the panthers.

=== east ridge wasting no time to score again.

Running back dejaun norris gets out of one..

Two... three tackles before tripping up at the 12 yard line.

=== few plays later, he finishes the job.

Two yard score for the senior.

It's 46-0 now.

=== sale creek gets the engines going in the third.

Quarterback braden penny busts it to the outside.

24-yard pickup.

=== it's penny again in the redzone.

Going around the defense to score the panther's first touchdown of the year!

=== but this one stayed alllll east ridge.

46-12 the final.

Notre dame travel across town to the central purple pounders.

=== however, it's the fighting irish that did the pounding tonight.

Defensive back christian robinson gobbles up the pass from quarterback tyler connor.

=== quarterback bennett brinson then sends a bullet to receiver eric lindsey.

He's untouchable.

Out of bounds at the five yard line.

=== next play, handoff to tailback alex osborne.

Touchdown notre dame.

=== next irish drive, brinson drops back.... sends up a prayer to receiver georgie fillauer.

He drags the defender into the endzone with him.

13-0 irish.

=== notre dame was a scoring machine tonight.

Next series... brinson looks to throw, runs instead.

Eyes the endzone and nothing's stopping him.

20-0 irish.

=== notre dame shuts out central, 33-0.

Silverdale at dca sweetwater at meigs fans were allowed in the stands this week -- as long as they plenty more games when we get back, including a last minute game change for brainerd.

The panthers making the most of their time at