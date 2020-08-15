Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Overtime, Aug. 22, Pt. 1

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Overtime, Aug. 22, Pt. 1

Overtime, Aug. 22, Pt. 1

Highlights include Soddy Daisy at Red Bank, Signal Mtn at East Hamilton, Sale Creek at East Ridge, Notre Dame at Central.

Overtime.

I'm rick nyman.

And i'm angela moryan.

We didn't think this day would come, but here we are.

Teams certainly put the off in off-season because of the pandemic.

We're talking no spring practice, no 7-on-7's, no scrimmages, and no jamborees.

But at least we're getting football when it counts.

That would be the regular season.

It kicked off last night, and we kick off our coverage with the annual grudge match between red bank and soddy daisy.

The lions whipped the trojans 38-7 in their opener last year.

Red bank carries another talented team into this season.

I mean, this red bank team is stacked.

Both leading rushers return for another year.

Including running back lumiere strickland.

Strickly business up the middle for the senior.

49-yard touchdown!

Red bank strikes early 7-0.

=== no problems for the new starting quarterback joseph blackmon either.

Look at this kid run.

Almost bests strickland.

He's just pushed out of bounds to give him a 40-yard run.

=== sets up this... the other returning play maker... reco trimble making the soddy defense tremble.

Casually gets in for the 8-yard score.

14-0 lions.

=== soddy daisy starts to turn things around in the second quarter.

Receiver lavelle coffey looses the ball.

Soddy hops on it.

=== quarterback isaac barnes throws the trojans into the endzone shortly after.

Reciever jordan conley on the other end.

14-6 red bank.

=== pretty much all the good from soddy tonight.

Another red bank rout, 41-12.

East hamilton and signal mountain have estabished a season-opening rivalry, and the hurricanes have enjoyed the braggin' rights for quite some time.

East ham has won the last five meetings, including a huge come-from-behind win a year ago.

The hurricanes fell behind 14-0 before scoring 59 unanswered points to get the victory.

Would the east hamilton offense soar over the eagles again tonight?

Look at that rainbow.

Signal mountain hopes it's not a hurricane warning..

=== signal mountain makes the first big play of the night.

Defensive back logan farr with a big hit, forcing a hurricane turnover.

=== qb duncan cannon moving the ball forward, but no luck for the eagle's first drive.

=== the hurricanes have better luck on the second drive.

Haynes eller throws one across the field to kaunyae burgans for a 19 yard pass.

=== eller looking to pass it off, can't find anyone.

He keeps the ball, and gains 10 yards.

=== two plays later, eller hands off to juandrick bullard, he finds the endzone.

Hurricanes up 7 to 0.

=== east hamilton wins 34 to 7.

East ridge was supposed to kick their season with a rare, tennessee-georgia cross-over game.

The pioneers were set to entertain ridgeland, but then covid hit.

As a result, the g-h-s-a decided to push the start of their season back two weeks, so the panthers clash with the pioneers was canceled.

East ridge had to scramble to find an opener, and they landed one with sale creek.

Pioneers sure did land one.

40-0 at halftime over the panthers.

=== east ridge wasting no time to score again.

Running back dejaun norris gets out of one..

Two... three tackles before tripping up at the 12 yard line.

=== few plays later, he finishes the job.

Two yard score for the senior.

It's 46-0 now.

=== sale creek gets the engines going in the third.

Quarterback braden penny busts it to the outside.

24-yard pickup.

=== it's penny again in the redzone.

Going around the defense to score the panther's first touchdown of the year!

=== but this one stayed alllll east ridge.

46-12 the final.

Notre dame travel across town to the central purple pounders.

=== however, it's the fighting irish that did the pounding tonight.

Defensive back christian robinson gobbles up the pass from quarterback tyler connor.

=== quarterback bennett brinson then sends a bullet to receiver eric lindsey.

He's untouchable.

Out of bounds at the five yard line.

=== next play, handoff to tailback alex osborne.

Touchdown notre dame.

=== next irish drive, brinson drops back.... sends up a prayer to receiver georgie fillauer.

He drags the defender into the endzone with him.

13-0 irish.

=== notre dame was a scoring machine tonight.

Next series... brinson looks to throw, runs instead.

Eyes the endzone and nothing's stopping him.

20-0 irish.

=== notre dame shuts out central, 33-0.

Silverdale at dca sweetwater at meigs fans were allowed in the stands this week -- as long as they plenty more games when we get back, including a last minute game change for brainerd.

The panthers making the most of their time at




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Overtimes galore: NHL has seen 12 games go long since play resumed on Aug. 1

The five-overtime thriller between the Lightning and Blue Jackets was the best, but 11 other games...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Char4blue

Bird2fish RT @GeoffRBennett: Ron Johnson says #USPS has the capacity to handle mail-in ballots. That’s true. But what caused the delivery delays are… 3 seconds ago

Mcbashed

Ashley. A teammate. RT @funder: BREAKING: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said today in his Senate testimony that he never cut postal workers' overtime. That wa… 4 seconds ago

kvngswanky_

peace.of.mind Working overtime, aint got the time⚒️ https://t.co/Gp8xIyBIhp 7 seconds ago

QS31236476

all quarks matter @mikelehmkuhler @AriFleischer @GNHarben He's been there less than 70 days and he's not a dictator. Any changes were… https://t.co/x5nrCSSKVg 8 seconds ago

Cj003cj

Cj🤑 RT @overtime: YOOO WHERE DO I SIGN UP TO PLAY 🚨 @TristanJass (via @VENICEBALL) https://t.co/8KpXrigrxm 16 seconds ago

NherboTv

Nico💰🔌 RT @overtime: HAPPY 19th BIRTHDAY LAMELO BALL 🤮🤮🤮 @MELOD1P https://t.co/e3ZlzKcv6x 24 seconds ago

Barce2h

Barce2 RT @BBuchman_CNS: Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc.: "This president is on a warpath to destroy the US Postal Service and through that, the election… 32 seconds ago

teresa3llen

Teresa ❤️🇺🇸💙 RT @Evesapplejack1: @JoyceWhiteVance And how is junking multi-million dollar sorters a cost cutting device when the machines are paid for,… 37 seconds ago