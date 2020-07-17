Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Shadiest Moments on Watch What Happens Live

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:57s - Published
Top 10 Shadiest Moments on Watch What Happens Live

Top 10 Shadiest Moments on Watch What Happens Live

You won't need sunglasses for the shadiest moments on "Watch What Happens Live." For this list, we’ll be looking at celeb appearances on Andy Cohen’s talk show that resulted in shade being thrown towards other celebs.

You won't need sunglasses for the shadiest moments on "Watch What Happens Live." For this list, we’ll be looking at celeb appearances on Andy Cohen’s talk show that resulted in shade being thrown towards other celebs.

Our countdown includes Christina Aguilera on Eminem, 50 Cent on Jay-Z, Billy Poter on Mariah Carey, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Most Controversial Saturday Night Live Sketches Ever [Video]

Top 20 Most Controversial Saturday Night Live Sketches Ever

The most controversial "Saturday Night Live" sketches ever had us laughing and gasping. For this list, we’re looking at "SNL" skits that toyed with the line between laughter and public uproar.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:29Published
Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments

His legacy will last well beyond the final answer. For this list, we’re looking at the moments that made Regis Philbin one of the most beloved personalities in popular media.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:02Published
Top 10 Terrifying Deaths in Live-Action Kids Movies [Video]

Top 10 Terrifying Deaths in Live-Action Kids Movies

Yeah, that’s not going to scar children at all. For this list, we’re looking at the scariest, most unsettling deaths in live-action kids movies.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:34Published