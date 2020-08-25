Pressure grows for masks in schools

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:24s
The government is under pressure to change its guidance against using face masks in schools in England.


UK's Johnson says face masks in schools in England possible

LONDON (AP) — The British government came under renewed pressure Tuesday to recommend high school...
Pressure grows to allow masks in England's schools

Head teachers want an urgent review of guidance against face masks in England's schools.
No 10 urged to review guidance on masks in schools amid Scotland announcement

Pupils in Scotland will be required to wear a face covering when moving around schools, Scotland’s...
Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules [Video]

Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules

Boris Johnson has insisted “schools are safe” as the Government facesincreasing pressure to review its guidance on pupils in England wearing facecoverings between lessons. But the Prime Minister..

