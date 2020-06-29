PM explains schools face masks U-turn

Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions. “We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout. “Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on July 6 cannot now take place in Leicester.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government’s late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a “last resort” following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has welcomed the government’s change of policy on the wearing of face coverings in schools in England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn