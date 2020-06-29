Global  
 

PM explains schools face masks U-turn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government’s U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester.

Report by Jonesia.

