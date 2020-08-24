LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting
LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting
Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in
Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories August 27 A Here's the latest for Thursday August 27th: Hurricane Laura makes landfall; Pence addresses Republican National Convention; Protests in Wisconsin; National Guard..
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
A video has emerged appearing to show the moment black man Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police...
SBS - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
Mashable
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the...
Denver Post - Published
23 hours ago
A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third...
New Zealand Herald - Published
16 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources