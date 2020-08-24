LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sharon Moss RT @MSNBC: "What they’re doing is, ‘you know what, we’re going to withhold the one thing that you want from us — which is entertainment,’”… 2 minutes ago