A college student finding an NBA player in his Zoom class is the most 2020 thing ever

This might be what celebrity sightings look like in 2020.University of Kentucky student Dylan Smith was totally caught off guard during his first Zoom class of the year.The reason?

He was sharing a virtual class space with a famous athlete.Smith shared his discovery on TikTok.In the clip, he reveals that he’s classmates with All-Star NBA point guard John Wall.Wall, who is currently with the Washington Wizards, played college ball at Kentucky.He’s reportedly finishing his degree online while recovering from a major Achilles injury