Wuhan students fully return back to schools after months of coronavirus lockdown

Students in central China's Wuhan fully return to schools on September 1 after months of coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, pupils were one metre away from each other while walking into the Shen Yang Road Primary School one-by-one.

An infrared temperature measuring device was also set up at the school gate to check every students' temperature.

Another clip shows students and teachers wearing face masks in the classrooms. The school has prepared epidemic prevention supplies which includes face masks, hand wash and thermometers.

2,842 middle schools, primary schools and kindergarten have reopened and 1.4 million students returned back to schools in the city.

It is the first time that primary schools and kindergartens reopened since coronavirus lockdown.

