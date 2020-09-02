'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star

Global  
 

From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone.

The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on "Good Morning America".

Carol Baskin and AJ McLean made the list of stars that will be paired with a professional dancer for the show.

Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and TV and film actress Anne Heche will also make appearances.


