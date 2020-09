Latest update from Lee Schools on switching learning models this quarter Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:57s - Published 5 days ago Latest update from Lee Schools on switching learning models this quarter Since school started in Lee County on Monday, Fox 4 has been tracking the issues some are experiencing with learning virtually. We’re working to bring you the latest information when it comes to those considering changing learning models. 0

BEEN IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH THE AFFECTED PEOPLE, WILL GO THROUGH QUARANTINE. AND WHILE CASES ARE STILL RISING, WE'VE ALSO BEEN TRACKING THE ISSUES SOME ARE HAVING WITH THE ONLINE LEARNING OPTIONS. AND WE'RE WORKING TO BRING YOU THE LATEST INFORMATION, WHEN IT COMES TO FAMILIES CONSIDERING CHANGING LEARNING MODELS. JESSICA ALPERN JOINS US WITH AN UPDATE FROM LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS. MANY OF YOU HAVE REACHED OUT, WITH CONCERNS OVER THE LEE HOME CONNECT MODEL. SO I CONTACTED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT TO SEE WHAT YOUR OPTIONS ARE. WHEN I SPOKE WITH LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT DR. GREG ADKINS IN THE DAYS LEADING UP TO THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL... HE ANTICIPATED THERE'D BE CHALLENGES WITH THE LEE HOME CONNECT LEARNING MODEL. I think the most challenging model in the long term is going to be Lee Home Connect, because we're used to doing the face-to-face model and I think once kids get the routines down about social distancing and masks, that model will be okay. I even anticipate more parents wanting to come back as they understand it's safe. JUST A FEW DAYS INTO THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR, AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT WE'VE SEEN HAPPEN. A NUMBER OF PARENTS AND STUDENTS CURRENTLY SIGNED UP FOR THE LEE HOME CONNECT MODEL ARE HOPING TO SWITCH. BUT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS AS FAR AS WHAT YOUR OPTIONS ARE... THEY HAVEN'T CHANGED SINCE THE FOUR MODELS WERE ANNOUNCED. LEE HOME CONNECT STUDENTS WILL ONLY BE WELCOME BACK ON CAMPUS AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. IF THEY WISH TO MAKE A SWITCH BEFORE THEN... IT'S AT THE PRINCIPAL'S DISCRETION. THE SAME GOES IF YOU'RE WANTING TO GO THE OPPOSITE WAY, FROM FACE-TO-FACE TO LEE HOME CONNECT. THERE HAS BEEN AT LEAST ONE EXCEPTION THOUGH. GULF ELEMENTARY PARENTS RECENTLY RECEIVED THIS LETTER SAYING IT'S SET UP A PROCESS WHERE IF YOU NOTIFY THE SCHOOL BY NEXT WEDNESDAY THAT YOU WANT TO CHANGE FROM LEE HOME CONNECT TO IN-PERSON LEARNING... IT WILL MAKE THAT CHANGE FOR YOU SO YOUR CHILD CAN RETURN TO CAMPUS SEPTEMBER 14TH. AS FAR AS OTHER SCHOOLS... IT'S UP TO THE PRINCIPAL.





