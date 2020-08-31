Statue of Chadwick Boseman to get the go ahead

Chadwick Boseman's Death Brings Out Trolls and Shaun King Controversy



The death of actor Chadwick Boseman has brought out Internet trolls joking about the tragic event and political activist Shaun King, who's been accused of using Boseman's name to boost his book sales Credit: What's Trending Duration: 04:05 Published 8 hours ago

Disney on How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman | THR News



Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:29 Published 12 hours ago