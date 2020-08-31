Global  
 

Statue of Chadwick Boseman to get the go ahead

Statue of Chadwick Boseman to get the go ahead

Statue of Chadwick Boseman to get the go ahead

A sculpture of Chadwick Boseman will be erected in his hometown, the mayor's office has confirmed.


