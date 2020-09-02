Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody
Another death of a Black man in police custody is sparking new outrage.
This time, it’s in upstate New York.
Death Of Black Man In Rochester Police Custody Sparks OutrageAnother death of a Black man at the hands of police is sparking new outrage. This time, it's in upstate New York. Laura Podesta reports. (Editor's note: Video may be disturbing. Police footage from..
New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrestWe have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the..
Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police CustodyFamily members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's..