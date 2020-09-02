Global  
 

Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:14s
Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

Another death of a Black man in police custody is sparking new outrage.

This time, it’s in upstate New York.


Death Of Black Man In Rochester Police Custody Sparks Outrage

Body camera footage shows how Daniel Prude was held face down by officers before he died.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Gothamist


Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hooded

Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hooded A Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head,...
WorldNews - Published

Daniel Prude's Arrest Video Shows Apparent Suffocation, Cops Under Fire

Graphic new video shows Daniel Prude -- a 41-year-old Black man -- having a hood placed over his head...
TMZ.com - Published


Death Of Black Man In Rochester Police Custody Sparks Outrage [Video]

Death Of Black Man In Rochester Police Custody Sparks Outrage

Another death of a Black man at the hands of police is sparking new outrage. This time, it's in upstate New York. Laura Podesta reports. (Editor's note: Video may be disturbing. Police footage from..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published
New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest [Video]

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest

We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published
Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:25Published