Joe Biden met with Jacob Blake's family after landing in Milwaukee Thursday

Joe Biden met with Jacob Blake's family after landing in Milwaukee Thursday
Biden landed in Milwaukee ahead of his visit with Kenosha community members.

Biden travels to Wisconsin, will meet with family of Jacob Blake

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to meet the family of...
Jacob Blake's Dad Says Speaking to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Felt Like Family

Jacob Blake's dad says he spoke to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a full hour and he found it...
'We've got to heal': Joe Biden heads to Kenosha facing political balancing act

Biden will travel to Kenosha to meet the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in...
Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police [Video]

Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are en route to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former vice president says he wants to help the city heal, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob..

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 3, 2020 [Video]

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 3, 2020

Joe and Jill Biden will be in Kenosha Thursday. Their visit comes after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake (4:16). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 3, 2020

Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha [Video]

Joe Biden visits Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha

Joe Biden is heading to Kenosha just two days after the city got a visit from President Trump. There has been rioting and unrest in the city since Blake was shot by police. Biden plans to meet with the..

