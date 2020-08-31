Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

Allison Scott 🌊🏳️‍🌈🗽🇺🇸 RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Joe Biden talks about conversation with Jacob Blake: "He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whet… 16 minutes ago

The Great War & Modern Memory Two Days After Trump's Visit, Joe Biden Goes to Kenosha and Talks About the Need to Heal | Vogue #wtpBlue #DemCast… https://t.co/eePLCODE3p 46 minutes ago

bleuwolf paintings👩🏻‍🎨🐶🐺🎨 Two Days After Trump's Visit, Joe Biden Goes to Kenosha and Talks About the Need to Heal https://t.co/WCWHPQAwzy via @voguemagazine 1 hour ago

PulpNews Crime The Spin: Biden travels to #Wisconsin, talks by phone with Kenosha #police #shooting #vict - Sep 3 @ 7:18 PM ET https://t.co/lbGRIzaySb 2 hours ago

Lisa Donovan Politics now: In Wisconsin today, @JoeBiden talks by phone with Kenosha police shooting victim Jacob Blake +… https://t.co/0BniT6hTpe 2 hours ago

Chicago Breaking News The Spin: Biden travels to Wisconsin, talks by phone with Kenosha police shooting victim Jacob Blake | Voting twice… https://t.co/eVo834vc3p 2 hours ago