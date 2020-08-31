Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police.
Despite regularly taking strict social distancing measures, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slipped into pre-pandemic campaign mode as he shook the hand of a staffer on the tarmac in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday.
