Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.


Protests over the death of Daniel Prude turned tense overnight in Rochester as demonstrators demanded justice

The response from Rochester and NY state police to Daniel Prude protesters was described by one City...
USATODAY.com

Officers suspended in Daniel Prude suffocation death, but protesters unswayed

Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were...
CTV News

Car drives through Times Square protesters

A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York...
CBS News


adem31679011

ADEM (DEDE) RT @TRTWorldNow: Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating agains… 4 hours ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating… https://t.co/t2xsavwn94 6 hours ago

AP_VideoAlert

AP Video Alert US NY PRUDE PROTEST 2 - LATEST VIDEO Police use tear gas to disperse demonstration against police brutality in Rochester. STORY# 4286609 9 hours ago


Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue [Video]

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue

Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo
7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude [Video]

Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude

The head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago