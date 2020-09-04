Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:48s - Published Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide. 0

Tweets about this ADEM (DEDE) RT @TRTWorldNow: Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating agains… 4 hours ago TRT World Now Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating… https://t.co/t2xsavwn94 6 hours ago AP Video Alert US NY PRUDE PROTEST 2 - LATEST VIDEO Police use tear gas to disperse demonstration against police brutality in Rochester. STORY# 4286609 9 hours ago