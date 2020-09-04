Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude
Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.
ADEM (DEDE) RT @TRTWorldNow: Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating agains… 4 hours ago
TRT World Now Police fire tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters in New York's Rochester as they continue demonstrating… https://t.co/t2xsavwn94 6 hours ago
AP Video Alert US NY PRUDE PROTEST 2 - LATEST VIDEO
Police use tear gas to disperse demonstration against police brutality in Rochester.
STORY# 4286609 9 hours ago
Protests over Daniel Prude's death continueProtests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.
7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's DeathSeven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.
Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of PrudeThe head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..