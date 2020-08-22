Global  
 

Who Gave it All Top Plays of the Week, Sept. 5

Fans saw a lot of primetime worthy plays this week.

Here are the week's top plays.

Either way, fans saw a lot of primetime worthy plays.

That's perfect, since overtime is airing in primetime this week!

Who made it into the top five?

I think i'm going to like this week's plays, especially.

Heritage quarterback nick hanson throws a bomb to dylan bryan.

30 yards, and a perfect grab.

No ground touched there.

21-0 heritage.

Generals 35-7 silverdale at notre dame.

Seahawks quarterback turner junkins to cameron bowen.

Who makes the finger tip grab.

Great catch.

As silverdale wins 31-13.

South pitt pirates.

Brayden sanders finds reciver reggie hunter.

Hunter breaks a few ankles and finds the endzone.

South pitt up 14 to 0.

Pirates win 55-6 calhoun at dalton.

Half- back pass.

The yellow jackets jake prather airs it out to a wide open will seamons.

Easy touchdown for calhoun.

The half back pass never fails.

Calhoun wins 41-14.

A give to mccallie's eric rivers, and he pulls up for the pass.

He completes it to a wide open jose osa.

Foot race to the pay dirt.

Osa makes it in for the touchdown.

70-yards to put mccallie up 20-16.

Brentwood wins 30-27 we saw a lot of great plays this week.




