Who Gave it All Top Plays of the Week, Sept. 5
Who Gave it All Top Plays of the Week, Sept. 5
Fans saw a lot of primetime worthy plays this week.
Here are the week's top plays.
Either way, fans saw a lot of primetime worthy plays.
That's perfect, since overtime is airing in primetime this week!
Who made it into the top five?
I think i'm going to like this week's plays, especially.
Heritage quarterback nick hanson throws a bomb to dylan bryan.
30 yards, and a perfect grab.
No ground touched there.
21-0 heritage.
Generals 35-7 silverdale at notre dame.
Seahawks quarterback turner junkins to cameron bowen.
Who makes the finger tip grab.
Great catch.
As silverdale wins 31-13.
South pitt pirates.
Brayden sanders finds reciver reggie hunter.
Hunter breaks a few ankles and finds the endzone.
South pitt up 14 to 0.
Pirates win 55-6 calhoun at dalton.
Half- back pass.
The yellow jackets jake prather airs it out to a wide open will seamons.
Easy touchdown for calhoun.
The half back pass never fails.
Calhoun wins 41-14.
A give to mccallie's eric rivers, and he pulls up for the pass.
He completes it to a wide open jose osa.
Foot race to the pay dirt.
Osa makes it in for the touchdown.
70-yards to put mccallie up 20-16.
Brentwood wins 30-27 we saw a lot of great plays this week.