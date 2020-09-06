Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 10 minutes ago

There were several big plays last night but only five made into the Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week.

Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Sept. 12

Pittsburg-marion county rivalry on friday, but we did see several big plays.

So who shined in the spotlight?

Time to run down our who gave it all top plays.

Number five...dalton at ridgeland.

Catmaounts maurice howard shakes and bakes through the panthers d to score, making it 35 to 7 mid way through the third.

Dalton goes on to win by a final of 52 to 7 number 4...whitwell at signal mountain.

Eagles quarterback duncan cannon shows off that cannon arm.

After the fake he fires a srike to logan farr.

This hook-up is good for a 51- yard touchdown.

You score on a play like that.

It's worth a nice celebration.

Signal mountain cruises to an easy 52-22 win.

Running back bj harris jukes to the outside for 30 powerful yards.

Mccallie wins 38-22.

At numer two.

Calhoun and mccallie.

Jackets quarterback christian lewis goes deep.

Reciever cole speer is there they call this an explosive play.

Goes for a 70-yard touchdown.

Jackets could have used a couple of more like that as they lost 38-22.

Number one...howard at tyner.

Rams running back jeremiah sawyer on the loose.

He's too fast for the defense and our camera man.

Touchdown tyner, 20-0.

Tyner wins 36 to 0.

Tyner's jeremiah sawyer is an incredible